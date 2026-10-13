DGP stresses for fight against drug menace

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today called for a united societal effort to combat drug abuse, stressing that protecting children from the menace was a collective responsibility.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Police Public School here, Prabhat said children were "the future of our country" and urged people to actively participate in the fight against drugs.

He said the anti-drug campaign was being carried out across the country and had gained momentum in J&K under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Click here to watch video

Highlighting recent action against drug trafficking in Srinagar, the DGP said several arrests had been made during the crackdown, describing the campaign as a "war being fought across society" through a whole-of-Government approach.

Calling for greater public participation, Prabhat said it was everyone's duty to join the campaign and stand against drug abuse.