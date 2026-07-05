DGP reviews yatra security, directs for intensified surveillance

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 4: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today directed security agencies to intensify surveillance and night domination exercises along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra routes, enforce strict RFID-based verification of pilgrims and ensure that only registered devotees are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

The directions were issued during a Union Territory-wide security review meeting held at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to assess security and logistical arrangements for the ongoing annual pilgrimage.

Advertisement

Senior officers of the J&K Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Traffic Police, Railway Police, intelligence agencies and other security organisations attended the meeting, including officers from the Kashmir and Jammu zones, 15 Corps, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and district police formations.

Officials reviewed the overall security grid, traffic management plan and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safe, secure and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The DGP directed all agencies to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

He ordered intensified area domination and night domination exercises, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, critical road corridors and the twin Yatra routes, while asking field formations to keep a close watch on inimical elements to prevent any attempt to disrupt peace.

Prabhat also instructed officers to ensure strict verification of identity credentials and effective utilisation of the RFID-based tracking system for real-time monitoring of registered pilgrims.

He directed that issues concerning unregistered yatris be handled proactively and humanely in coordination with the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, while ensuring that only duly registered pilgrims are permitted to undertake the pilgrimage in accordance with the prescribed protocols.

Reviewing disaster preparedness, the DGP asked all agencies to keep contingency plans and adequate resources ready to respond to weather-related emergencies, including timely evacuation, shelter, medical assistance and other essential support.

He also stressed the need to provide robust security and prompt assistance to both pilgrims and tourists across the Union Territory.

Emphasising professionalism and public service, Prabhat directed officers to remain accessible, responsive and people-friendly, ensuring immediate assistance to pilgrims whenever required.

Expressing confidence in the coordinated efforts of the police and other security agencies, the DGP said continued vigilance and close synergy among all stakeholders would help ensure the pilgrimage is conducted safely, peacefully and successfully.