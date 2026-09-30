DGP reviews security situation, anti-terror operations in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 29: Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh today reviewed the security situation and ongoing anti-terror operations in Rajouri district.

During a high-level meeting with senior police officers, the DGP and IGP reviewed operational preparedness, intelligence gathering, recent operations and measures being taken to counter emerging security challenges in the border district.

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The officers briefed the senior police officers about the ground situation and security arrangements put in place to maintain peace and prevent attempts to disrupt normalcy.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the intelligence network, surveillance and coordination among security forces deployed in sensitive areas.

The DGP stressed the need for continued vigilance, effective intelligence sharing and close coordination among all security agencies.

He also directed the officers to enhance preparedness and take proactive measures to deal with any emerging threat.

Operational requirements and security arrangements in vulnerable and strategically important areas were also reviewed.

The officers were directed to further strengthen field-level coordination and intelligence inputs to ensure sustained peace and security in the district.