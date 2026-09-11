DGP reviews security at Doda-Kathua-Udhampur trijunction

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 10: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat today visited a joint security post at the Doda-Kathua-Udhampur trijunction and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness there.

The post is manned by the Special Operations Group, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

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The DGP Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone, DIGs DKR Range, UR-Range, and SSP Doda, reviewed counter-terrorism measures, area domination and surveillance in the strategically important area.

He also interacted with the personnel deployed at the post and appreciated their alertness and commitment.

The DGP stressed the need for continued vigilance and close coordination among security forces to deal with emerging security challenges and further strengthen the security grid in the region.