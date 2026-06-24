DGP reviews security arrangements for Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat today chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room Kashmir to assess preparations for the forthcoming Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY).

A spokesperson said the meeting was attended by senior officers of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies and J&K Police, who briefed the DGP on security and logistical arrangements being made for the annual pilgrimage.

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According to the spokesperson, the DGP directed all agencies to strengthen security measures at vulnerable points along the Yatra routes, National Highway and railway infrastructure. “He stressed strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called for daily briefings of deployed personnel to ensure operational readiness,” the spokesperson said.

The DGP also directed officers to create awareness among pilgrims about safety protocols through banners, posters and other outreach measures at camp locations.

Emphasizing vigilance and coordination, the DGP instructed security and intelligence agencies to ensure timely sharing of information and intensify efforts against terrorist elements. He also called for enhanced security checks and search operations around Yatra routes, railway stations and other key locations, the spokesperson said.

The DGP directed officers to closely monitor social media platforms and take legal action against those spreading rumours or misinformation.

The meeting also reviewed security and traffic arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observances. The DGP directed officers to ensure smooth conduct of processions, maintain close coordination with local Shia associations and implement comprehensive traffic management plans, the spokesperson added.