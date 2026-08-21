DGP reviews security arrangements for Kounsarnag Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to assess arrangements for the upcoming annual Kounsarnag Yatra.

A police spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Special Director General of Police (Coordination) S.J.M. Gillani, Inspectors General of Police of Kashmir and Jammu zones, range Deputy Inspectors General of SKR and UR, SSPs of Kulgam, Reasi and Police Control Room Kashmir, commanding officers of 33 Rashtriya Rifles and 58 Rashtriya Rifles, the commander of 14 Sector Rashtriya Rifles and other senior officers, the spokesperson said.

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According to the spokesperson, officers briefed the DGP on the existing security arrangements and preparedness for the pilgrimage. Prabhat reviewed various security-related aspects and stressed enhanced coordination among all concerned agencies for comprehensive security and effective management of the yatra.

The DGP directed officers to maintain a high level of preparedness, strengthen security arrangements along the yatra routes and ensure close coordination and seamless communication among all stakeholders, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Prabhat emphasized that the safety and security of pilgrims remained a top priority and directed officers to ensure all necessary measures for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Kounsarnag Yatra.

The meeting concluded with directions for meticulous planning, close coordination and effective implementation of security arrangements, the spokesperson said.