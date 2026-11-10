DGP reviews preparations for upcoming Panchayat Elections 2026 in Nubra District

Excelsior Correspondent

NUBRA, Nov 9: DGP, UT Ladakh, Anand Jain, visited Nubra District and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Panchayat Elections 2026.

He was accompanied by DIGP, LKR, Dr. Kaushal Sharma.

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The review was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, and SSP Nubra, Stanzin Losal who briefed the DGP on the overall election preparedness, including the number of polling stations and voters, strong room arrangements, and staff deployment plans.

The DGP reviewed the security and safety arrangements, communication strategy, preventive measures undertaken and power supply requirements. He also interacted with the ROs and AROs and enquire about any issues requiring attention.

The DGP directed all concerned officers to maintain close coordination and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

The meeting was attended by ROs, AROs and Heads of Departments of Nubra District.