DGP Reviews J&K Security Scenario, Orders Intensified Counter-Terror Operations, Stronger Intelligence Network

Srinagar, July 24: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat (IPS), on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, to comprehensively assess the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness across the Union Territory. The meeting focused on strengthening the security grid, intensifying anti-terror measures, enhancing intelligence coordination and ensuring readiness to tackle weather-related emergencies.

During the meeting, senior officers presented detailed briefings on the prevailing security environment, threat perception, operational preparedness and the status of field deployments across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reviewing the overall security landscape, DGP Nalin Prabhat directed all field formations to intensify area domination exercises and strengthen day and night patrolling, particularly in vulnerable and sensitive areas, to maintain a visible police presence and effectively deter anti-national and terrorist activities.

Advertisement

The Police Chief stressed the need to further reinforce the security architecture around vital installations, government establishments and other critical infrastructure. He instructed officers to strengthen the intelligence network through improved surveillance, timely information sharing and closer coordination among various security and intelligence agencies.

Emphasising the importance of sustained counter-terror operations, the DGP directed officers to carry out intelligence-based operations aimed at identifying, tracking and eliminating the remaining terrorist networks operating in the Union Territory. He said seamless coordination among all security agencies is essential to ensure swift and effective responses to any attempt to disrupt peace or public order.

Highlighting the significance of uninterrupted communication during security operations, DGP Prabhat instructed officers to ensure that telecom connectivity and police communication systems remain fully functional and resilient across all operational formations.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the DGP also reviewed disaster preparedness and directed all units to remain on high alert. He asked officers to continuously monitor weather-related developments, maintain effective coordination at the ground level and ensure emergency response systems remain operational to deal with any unforeseen situation.

Concluding the meeting, DGP Nalin Prabhat called upon all officers to remain vigilant, mission-oriented and proactive in safeguarding the security environment of Jammu and Kashmir. He said sustained preparedness, effective coordination and a robust intelligence framework are essential to maintaining lasting peace, stability and public confidence across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including the Special Director General of Police (Coordination), Additional Directors General of Police for Headquarters and CID, Inspectors General of Police for Kashmir, Jammu, Operations, Security, Railways, Traffic, Crime and CID, Deputy Inspectors General from various wings, Range DIGs, District Senior Superintendents of Police, Commandants of JKAP and IRP battalions, SSPs of Telecom, Cargo, APCR Jammu and Kashmir, along with other senior officers.