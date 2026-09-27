DGP reviews counter-terror operations in Udhampur-Kathua belt

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 26: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat today visited Udhampur district and reviewed the ongoing counter-terrorism operations along the Udhampur-Kathua belt.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shiv Kumar Sharma.

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During his visit, the DGP took stock of the operational situation and reviewed the progress of operations being conducted by the security forces in the area.

The officers also reviewed security arrangements and operational preparedness in view of the prevailing security situation.

DGP Nalin Prabhat felicitated personnel involved in the operations and commended them for their courage, commitment and professionalism.

The personnel were also appreciated for their role in the successful operation in which two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were neutralised during Operation Soan.

The DGP stressed the need for continued vigilance, operational preparedness and close coordination among all security agencies engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

IGP Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh also reviewed the operational aspects and security measures along the Udhampur-Kathua belt.

The visit comes amid continued security operations in the Jammu region to track terrorist networks and prevent attempts to disrupt peace and security.