DGP Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security, Assesses Counter-Terror Operations Across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 25: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra and review the ongoing counter-terrorism (CT) operations across Kashmir, with a strong emphasis on multi-agency coordination and foolproof security arrangements.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Kilo Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reflecting the coordinated approach being adopted to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

During the meeting, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal presented detailed briefings on the Yatra Security Architecture. The presentations covered deployment plans, route domination, surveillance measures, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination aimed at providing comprehensive security to pilgrims.

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Reviewing the overall security scenario, DGP Prabhat directed all security agencies to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, strengthen intelligence sharing and ensure seamless coordination at every level. He stressed that all agencies must remain on high alert to facilitate the peaceful, secure and incident-free conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra while sustaining the momentum of ongoing counter-terror operations across the Valley.

The DGP reiterated that robust security arrangements, effective intelligence coordination and close cooperation among all stakeholders remain essential for safeguarding the annual pilgrimage and maintaining peace and stability across Kashmir.