DGP reserves two days for public meetings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain has designated the second and the fourth Saturdays of each month, from 1400 hours to 1600 hours, for direct interaction with citizens seeking redressal of the matters related to the police administration.

This decision was taken in response to a surge in citizens visiting the Police Headquarters in Jammu without appointments.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance the efficiency, the DGP has asked the complainants to come prepared with a written statement or application detailing their grievances. This step is aimed at facilitating a focussed interaction during the allotted time.

Highlighting a structured approach, the DGP has also stressed the importance of complainants initially approaching the junior officers in the relevant police units. This, according to him, ensures that the officers with the original mandate to address such grievances have the opportunity to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

In a bid to promote a healthy hierarchy in the grievance resolution, the DGP has claimed that priority would be given to those complainants who have previously approached field police units but still face unresolved issues.