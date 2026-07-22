DGP Prabhat, Special DGP S.J.M. Gilani Reach Anantnag’s Lal Chowk, Review Security Situation

Anantnag, July 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Special Director General of Police (Coordination) S.J.M. Gilani on Wednesday reached the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag to personally assess the security situation following the recent terror attack in which a police personnel was martyred.

Senior police officers accompanied the DGP during the visit as he reviewed the ground situation and received a detailed briefing from officers leading the ongoing anti-terror operation in the area. The top police officials also inspected security arrangements and issued necessary directions to ensure the operation is carried out effectively.

The visit comes amid intensified security measures and a massive search operation launched by police and other security agencies to track down the terrorists involved in the attack. Additional reinforcements have been deployed, and the area remains under a tight security grid as the operation continues.(KNC)