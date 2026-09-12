DGP Prabhat Reviews Security Scenario, Directs Strong Action Against Narco-Terror Modules

Jammu, Sept 12: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Police, Sh Nalin Prabhat, on Saturday reviewed the prevailing security scenario and the ongoing action against narco-terror modules during a meeting with officers of Jammu Police.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation in the Jammu region, emerging challenges and measures being taken by the police and other security agencies to counter threats posed by terrorism, narcotics trafficking and their growing nexus.

During the meeting, the DGP took stock of the security arrangements, operational preparedness and progress in investigations related to narco-terror networks. Officers briefed him about the measures undertaken to identify and dismantle networks involved in facilitating the flow of narcotics and terror-linked activities.

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DGP Nalin Prabhat stressed the need for close coordination among different security and intelligence agencies, effective intelligence gathering and sustained operations against elements involved in narco-terror activities.

He directed the officers to maintain a high level of alertness, strengthen surveillance and take firm action against individuals and networks found facilitating terrorism through narcotics trafficking and other means.

The DGP also reviewed the policing arrangements and security measures in vulnerable areas, while emphasising the importance of preventive measures, professional investigation and prompt action based on credible intelligence.

He called upon officers to remain vigilant against emerging security threats and ensure that coordinated efforts are made to disrupt the entire ecosystem supporting terrorism and narco-terrorism.

The meeting concluded with directions for continued operational preparedness and intensified efforts to safeguard the security and peace of the Jammu region.(KNC)