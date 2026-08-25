DGP Prabhat Reviews Security Preparedness For Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan And Other Events

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, on Monday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to assess and further strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi and other forthcoming events across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting also reviewed security preparedness for the Friday following Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan and other major events, with detailed discussions held on security deployment, crowd management, surveillance, traffic regulation and emergency response mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by Spl DGP Coordination J&K, IGP Kashmir Zone, IGP Jammu Zone, all Range DIGs and district SSPs/PDs of J&K, along with SSP PCR Kashmir, AIG (Ct & Int) PHQ and other senior police officers.

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During the meeting, the DGP reviewed the preparedness of field formations and directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, proactive policing and foolproof security arrangements well ahead of the scheduled events.

Special emphasis was laid on security arrangements at major shrines, mosques and other religious places, particularly Dargah Hazratbal and other prominent religious sites, where large congregations and nightlong prayers are expected.

Shri Nalin Prabhat directed officers to ensure adequate security coverage, effective surveillance and close coordination among all field formations so that any emerging situation is identified and addressed promptly.

The DGP further stressed the need to strengthen surveillance at sensitive and vulnerable locations, while ensuring effective deployment of personnel at strategic points and high-footfall areas.

He also directed officers to formulate and implement comprehensive traffic regulation and route management plans around major religious places and along procession routes to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of devotees and the general public.

Security and traffic arrangements for Raksha Bandhan were also reviewed. Officers were directed to make advance arrangements at markets, temples and other prominent religious places, besides enhancing surveillance and security deployment in areas expected to witness increased public movement.

The DGP emphasized that all field formations must remain alert, coordinated and responsive throughout the events, with adequate contingency arrangements in place to deal with any unforeseen situation.

The meeting concluded with the DGP reiterating that all necessary security, traffic and crowd-management arrangements must be completed well in advance to ensure the peaceful, safe and secure conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan and other forthcoming events across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.