DGP Prabhat Reviews Security Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra 2026, Stresses Seamless Coordination Among Forces

Srinagar, Jun 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat on Monday chaired a high-level Security Review Meeting (SRM) to evaluate the prevailing security situation in South Kashmir and review preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 (SANJY-2026).

The meeting was attended by senior officers from various security formations deployed across South Kashmir, including the Army’s Victor Force, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from the concerned districts also participated and presented detailed assessments regarding the current security environment, counter-insurgency measures, and arrangements being put in place for the annual pilgrimage.

During the meeting, the officers briefed the DGP on ongoing anti-terror operations, area domination plans, intelligence coordination, and the multi-tier security framework being established along the Yatra routes and other sensitive locations to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

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Reviewing the operational readiness of all security agencies, DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized the importance of close coordination, intelligence sharing, and joint operational planning among all forces. He directed officers to remain vigilant and maintain a robust security grid to counter any potential threat.

The DGP stressed that the safety and security of pilgrims remains the top priority and called for enhanced surveillance, effective deployment of personnel, and uninterrupted coordination among all stakeholders for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

He also appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the region and urged all agencies to continue working in a synchronized manner to ensure a secure environment during the annual pilgrimage. (KNC)