DGP Prabhat Reviews Security Operations Along Faultlines In Central Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 24: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of security and operational preparedness along the faultlines in Central Kashmir.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Kashmir Range, Rajiv Pandey. The review meeting was also attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam and commanders of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

During the visit, senior officers assessed the prevailing security situation, reviewed operational strategies, and discussed measures to strengthen anti-terror operations and maintain heightened vigilance across vulnerable areas. The officers emphasized seamless coordination among all security agencies to ensure effective response and sustained peace in the region.(KNC)