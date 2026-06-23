DGP Prabhat Reviews Security Arrangements At Nunwan Base Camp Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Anantnag, Jun 23: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Nalin Prabhat, on Monday visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the security preparedness and arrangements ahead of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The DGP was accompanied by Special Director General (SDG) Coordination and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone during the visit. Senior police and security officials briefed the visiting officers on the multi-layered security framework put in place to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

During the visit, the DGP was given a comprehensive presentation by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of South Kashmir Range and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag regarding the overall security grid, deployment strategy, surveillance measures, access control mechanisms, emergency response plans and coordination among various security agencies.

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The officers informed the DGP about the arrangements made at the base camp and along the Yatra route, including round-the-clock monitoring, area domination exercises, anti-sabotage checks and enhanced vigilance to address any security challenges.

Reviewing the preparations, DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized the need for maintaining a high level of alertness and seamless coordination among all security agencies to ensure a secure environment for the pilgrims. He also directed the officers to remain vigilant and ensure effective implementation of all security protocols.

The visit forms part of the ongoing efforts by Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence next month.

Officials reiterated their commitment to providing a safe, peaceful and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for devotees visiting the holy Amarnath cave shrine.(KNC)