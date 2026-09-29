DGP Prabhat, IG Jammu Tejinder Singh Review Anti-Terror Operations, Security Grid In Rajouri

Rajouri, Sept 29: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, on Monday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior officers of Rajouri Police to assess the ongoing anti-terror operations and the overall security situation in the border district.

During the meeting, the senior police officers took a detailed review of the prevailing security scenario, operational preparedness, intelligence network and measures being undertaken to counter emerging security challenges in Rajouri.

According to sources, officers briefed the DGP and IG Jammu about the recent operations conducted in the district, the prevailing ground situation and the security measures put in place to maintain peace and prevent any attempt by anti-national elements to disrupt normalcy.

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The meeting also focused on strengthening the intelligence-gathering mechanism, surveillance and coordination among security forces operating in the sensitive border areas.

DGP Nalin Prabhat stressed the need for continued vigilance, close coordination and effective intelligence sharing among all security agencies to ensure a robust security apparatus across the district.

He also called for proactive measures and enhanced preparedness to effectively deal with any emerging threat and ensure foolproof security and sustained peace in the region.

The senior officers reviewed the operational requirements and emphasised maintaining a high level of alertness, particularly in vulnerable and strategically sensitive areas of the district.

The meeting concluded with directions to the concerned officers to further strengthen coordination, intelligence inputs and field-level preparedness to safeguard the security and interests of the people of Rajouri. (KNC)