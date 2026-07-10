DGP Prabhat Orders Intensified Anti-Terror Operations Across Kashmir

Srinagar, July 10: Director General of Police J&K, Nalin Prabhat, on Friday directed all security agencies to intensify anti-terror operations across the Valley and maintain relentless pressure on terrorist networks and their support structures.

The directions were issued during a high-level security review meeting chaired by the DGP at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, which was attended by senior officers of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A police spokesman said during the meeting, senior officers presented detailed assessments of the security measures currently in place and shared updates on field-level preparedness across the Kashmir Valley.

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The DGP also reviewed the overall security environment and the effectiveness of the multi-tier security arrangements put in place for the safe and peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Reiterating the importance of synergy among security forces, the DGP called upon all participating agencies to work in close coordination, ensuring seamless intelligence sharing, real-time information exchange, and joint operational planning to achieve better operational outcomes.

Prabhat emphasized that coordinated action and the timely dissemination of actionable intelligence remain critical for maintaining a robust security grid.

The DGP instructed all agencies to intensify anti-terror operations across the Valley and maintain relentless pressure on terrorist networks and their support structures.

He also directed officers to keep a close watch on terrorist associates and other anti-national elements and to take timely preventive and legal action, wherever required, in accordance with the law.

The DGP J&K further emphasized the importance of area domination, enhanced night domination, and increased surveillance in vulnerable areas to deter any attempt to disturb peace and public order.

Prabhat also directed the establishment of effective naka checkpoints at sensitive locations across the Valley to strengthen access control, improve surveillance, and facilitate the interception of suspicious movement.

Special emphasis was laid on strengthening security at vulnerable stretches of the Yatra route, key transit points, and other strategically significant locations.

The DGP also called for enhanced security oversight of the National Highway and railway infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted movement and the overall safety of yatris.

Prabhat further directed field officers to conduct regular operational briefings for deployed personnel and intensify public awareness initiatives at base camps and transit locations by educating pilgrims about safety guidelines and precautionary measures.

The meeting concluded with the DGP reiterating the need for sustained coordination, operational preparedness, and proactive policing among all security agencies.