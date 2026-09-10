DGP Nalin Prabhat Visits Joint Security Post At Doda-Kathua-Udhampur Trijunction

DODA, Sept 10: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat today visited a Joint Temporary Operating Base (TOB) manned jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Doda-Kathua-Udhampur trijunction area.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Deputy Inspector General, DKR Range, Deputy Inspector General, Udhampur-Ramban Range, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda.

During the visit, the senior officers reviewed the security arrangements, operational preparedness and counter-terrorism measures being undertaken by the joint forces in the strategically important area.

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The officers also assessed the prevailing security situation and discussed measures to further strengthen inter-agency coordination, area domination and surveillance in the region.

The DGP interacted with personnel deployed at the Joint TOB and appreciated their dedication, alertness and operational commitment. He stressed the need for continued vigilance and close coordination among all security forces to effectively meet emerging security challenges.

The visit forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies to maintain a robust security grid and strengthen security arrangements in vulnerable and strategically significant areas.(KNC)