DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews SOG Preparedness, Interacts With Personnel In Shopian

Shopian, Aug 21: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat visited Shopian and interacted with personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG), reviewing their operational preparedness and security-related functioning.

The DGP was accompanied by SDG Coordination and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone during the interaction with the SOG personnel.

During the visit, the senior officers took stock of the operational readiness, functioning and preparedness of the SOG and discussed various security-related issues with the personnel.

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The interaction focused on strengthening coordination, alertness and operational efficiency to effectively respond to emerging security challenges in the region.

The visit also underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness, coordination and vigilance among security personnel for ensuring peace and security in South Kashmir.

The DGP’s interaction with the SOG personnel reaffirmed the importance of frontline security forces in meeting operational challenges and maintaining a robust security framework across the region.