DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Security Scenario, Operational Readiness Of J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Thursday chaired an operational review meeting with all formations of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to assess the prevailing security scenario, law and order situation and operational preparedness across the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the DGP took stock of the ground situation and reviewed ongoing operational activities, with particular emphasis on maintaining peace, strengthening security arrangements and ensuring effective coordination among different units and formations of the police force.

Senior police officers representing various wings and districts briefed the DGP on the prevailing security environment, ground-level developments and the progress of ongoing anti-militancy operations.

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The meeting provided an opportunity to assess operational requirements, review existing security measures and reinforce coordination among field formations to address emerging challenges effectively.

Emphasising the importance of a coordinated security response, DGP Nalin Prabhat stressed the need to further strengthen the intelligence network and inter-agency coordination to ensure timely information-sharing and effective operational planning.

He called upon officers to maintain heightened vigilance, adopt a proactive approach and remain prepared to respond promptly to any emerging security challenge.

The DGP also underscored the importance of close coordination between different wings of the police and field-level formations to ensure the smooth execution of operational responsibilities.

Alongside operational preparedness, the DGP stressed that police personnel must maintain a people-friendly and professional approach while discharging their duties.

He emphasised the need to remain alert to developments on the ground while ensuring that public dealings are handled with sensitivity, responsibility and professionalism.

The directions were aimed at strengthening public confidence in the police while maintaining peace, stability and law and order across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Police Headquarters in Srinagar, while range and district heads participated virtually.

The operational review formed part of the police leadership’s efforts to assess the prevailing security environment, evaluate field-level preparedness and ensure effective coordination among all formations.

The DGP called for continued vigilance, stronger intelligence-based policing and coordinated efforts to safeguard peace and stability across the Union Territory.(KNC)