DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Security Arrangements In Downtown Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in downtown Srinagar, undertaking an on-ground inspection of deployments and operational preparedness at key locations in the old city.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar. Senior police officers jointly assessed the prevailing security scenario and reviewed arrangements put in place to maintain law and order.

During the visit, DGP Prabhat inspected the deployment of security personnel near the Naqshband Sahib shrine in downtown Srinagar, where he interacted with officers and security personnel on duty. He reviewed the operational readiness of police and other security agencies, directing officials to remain vigilant and ensure effective security management.