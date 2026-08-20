DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Security Arrangements For Kousarnag Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed the operational deployment and security preparations for the upcoming Kousarnag Yatra.

The review meeting was held with concerned formations of J&K Police, 2 Sector RR, 14 Sector RR and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The meeting focused on ensuring foolproof security arrangements and smooth conduct of the yatra.