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Home / Latest News / DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Security Arrangements For Kousarnag Yatra

DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Security Arrangements For Kousarnag Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed the operational deployment and security preparations for the upcoming Kousarnag Yatra. The review meeting was held with concerned formations of J&K Police, 2 Sector RR, 14 Sector...

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Daily Excelsior
07:57 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed the operational deployment and security preparations for the upcoming Kousarnag Yatra.

The review meeting was held with concerned formations of J&K Police, 2 Sector RR, 14 Sector RR and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The meeting focused on ensuring foolproof security arrangements and smooth conduct of the yatra.

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