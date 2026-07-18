DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews SANJY Security Arrangements, Ongoing Operations At Shadipora

Srinagar, July 18: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, visited Shadipora on Friday to review the security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) and assess the prevailing operational situation in the area.

During the visit, the DGP conducted a comprehensive review of the security grid, operational preparedness, and deployment of police and other security forces to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Senior officers briefed him on the prevailing security scenario, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, area domination measures, and coordination among various security agencies.

Nalin Prabhat emphasized the need for maintaining a high level of vigilance, operational readiness, and seamless coordination among all security agencies. He directed officers to remain alert to evolving security challenges and ensure foolproof arrangements for the safety of pilgrims and the general public.

Advertisement

The DGP also interacted with officers and personnel deployed at Shadipora, appreciating their professionalism, commitment, and dedication in maintaining peace, ensuring the secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, and carrying forward ongoing anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley.

The visit forms part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen the security framework, review field-level preparedness, and ensure effective operational response during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. (KNC)