DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Ongoing Anti-Terror Operations In Udhampur-Kathua Belt

Udhampur, Sept 26: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh, visited Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing counter-terrorism operations along the Udhampur-Kathua faultline.

During the visit, the DGP took stock of the operational situation and reviewed the progress of ongoing operations being conducted by security forces in the area. The officers also assessed the security arrangements and operational preparedness in view of the prevailing security situation.

DGP Nalin Prabhat also felicitated the brave personnel involved in the operations, acknowledging their courage, commitment and professional conduct.

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The personnel were commended for their significant role in the successful operation in which two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were neutralised during Operation Soan.

The DGP appreciated the coordinated efforts of the security forces and stressed the importance of continued vigilance, operational preparedness and close coordination among all agencies engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

IG Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh accompanied the DGP during the visit and reviewed the operational aspects and security measures along the Udhampur-Kathua belt.

The visit comes amid continued security operations in the Jammu region aimed at tracking and neutralising terrorist networks and preventing attempts to disrupt peace and security in the area.