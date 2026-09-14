JAMMU, Sep 14: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday reviewed the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the border district of Poonch, with particular focus on the presence and activities of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, the DGP is on a day-long visit to Poonch to review the overall security situation.

"The DGP, accompanied by IG Jammu Zone, reviewed the ongoing ops (operations) in Poonch district, especially in the context of Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists," district police Poonch said in a post on X.

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Officials said the DGP chaired a security review meeting at the district police office in Poonch, which was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Sandeep Wazir and Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Shafqat Hussain, among others.

The meeting took stock of the operational situation, security measures and the progress of ongoing operations aimed at tracking and neutralising the terrorists operating in the area, they said.

They said the review also focused on strengthening coordination among security forces and ensuring effective area domination and surveillance to prevent any attempt by terrorists to disrupt peace and security in the district.

The border security grid was also discussed in detail to ensure zero infiltration from across the border, officials said.