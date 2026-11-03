DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Counter-Terrorism Training At CTC, 543 Constables Undergoing Training

Jammu, Nov 3: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Tuesday visited the Counter-Terrorism Centre (CTC) and reviewed the counter-terrorism training module being imparted to 543 constables.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, during the day-long visit.

During the visit, Prabhat reviewed various aspects of the counter-terrorism training programme and assessed the training modules being imparted to the personnel.

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The visit aimed at reviewing the training standards and preparedness of the personnel undergoing specialised training to enhance their professional skills and operational capabilities.

The 543 constables are undergoing the counter-terrorism training as part of efforts to strengthen the operational preparedness and capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.