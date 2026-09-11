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Home / Latest News / DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Border Protection Grid With BSF, CRPF and JKP Formations

DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Border Protection Grid With BSF, CRPF and JKP Formations

Srinagar, Sept 11: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, reviewed the Border Protection Grid (BPG) with senior officers and concerned formations of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir...

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Daily Excelsior
05:56 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sept 11: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, reviewed the Border Protection Grid (BPG) with senior officers and concerned formations of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

During the review, the DGP took stock of the existing border security arrangements and the coordination among the security forces deployed for effective border protection.

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination, enhancing operational preparedness and ensuring a robust security mechanism along vulnerable areas.

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DGP Nalin Prabhat stressed the importance of close coordination among all security formations to effectively address emerging security challenges and maintain peace and security in the region.(KNC)

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