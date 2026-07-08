DGP Nalin Prabhat reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat today reviewed the security, traffic management and pilgrim facilitation arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra during visits to the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu and along the National Highway-44 in Udhampur.

At Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, the DGP assessed the overall security deployment, access control, surveillance measures, pilgrim facilitation and emergency response mechanisms put in place for the annual pilgrimage.

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Interacting with officers and personnel on duty, he directed them to maintain the highest standards of vigilance, seamless coordination and public-friendly policing to ensure a safe, secure and smooth pilgrimage for devotees.

The DGP was accompanied by the DIG CRPF, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, SSP Jammu and other senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Later, the top cop visited Udhampur and reviewed the security grid, traffic regulation and logistical arrangements along NH-44, the primary route used by pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.

He also interacted with the police officers and personnel and other security agencies deployed along the route and took stock of the overall preparedness.

Appreciating the close coordination among various security agencies, the DGP commended their professionalism and commitment towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

He highlighted the spirit of “One Team. One Mission.”, underscoring the collective resolve of all agencies working together for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

Emphasising sustained vigilance, effective inter-agency coordination and people-friendly policing, Prabhat called upon all personnel to remain alert and committed to ensuring the safe, secure and incident-free conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.