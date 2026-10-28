DGP Nalin Prabhat, GOC XV Corps Review Ongoing Security Operations In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR October 28 : Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, along with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s XV Corps, reviewed the ongoing security operations and assessed the operational preparedness of formations deployed across South Kashmir.

During the review, the officers took stock of the prevailing security situation and the ongoing operational activities being carried out by various formations in the region.

The review focused on assessing the operational scenario and coordination among the security formations deployed in South Kashmir.

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The meeting underscores the continued coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in maintaining security and addressing challenges in the region.

Further details regarding the review and any specific directions issued during the meeting were not immediately available.