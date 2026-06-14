DGP Nalin Prabhat Chairs Security Review Meeting Ahead Of SANJY-2026

SRINAGAR, Jun 14: Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat-IPS, chaired a security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir, to assess and strengthen security arrangements for the smooth, safe, and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026.

Reviewing the overall security preparedness, the DGP J&K directed officers to maintain a high state of readiness and ensure close coordination at all levels. He instructed officers to maintain heightened vigil across all sensitive and vulnerable locations. He called for enhanced surveillance, regular area domination exercises, intensified CASO’s, continuous patrolling duties along Yatra routes, railway tracks, vulnerable pockets and major tourist destinations. He further directed that daily anti-sabotage checks be conducted along the Yatra routes and all the major arteries remain under round-the-clock security domination.

To strengthen emergency response mechanisms, the DGP ordered the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic locations to provide immediate assistance whenever required. The DGP emphasized wide publicity in order to aware general people and yatris about the cut-off timings. He also directed regular inspections of security arrangements and other facilities established for Yatra pilgrims.

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Nalin Prabhat emphasized the optimum utilization of modern security technologies and surveillance systems, including CCTV networks, to enhance security at all important Yatra locations, transit camps, base camps and along the pilgrimage routes. He further directed that RFID-based tracking and monitoring systems be effectively utilized to strengthen security mechanisms and improve emergency response capabilities for pilgrims and authorized Yatra vehicles.

The DGP also directed officers to keep a close watch on terrorist associates and other anti-national elements, while ensuring adequate deployment in hinterland areas and other vulnerable locations. He stressed the importance of safeguarding all sensitive installations and vulnerable areas connected with the Yatra.

Nalin Prabhat instructed District SSsP to maintain close coordination with the civil administration to ensure effective implementation of security and logistical arrangements. He further directed officers to ensure efficient deployment of personnel along the National Highway and other critical locations to facilitate the safe and secure movement of pilgrims and tourists. The DGP stressed the need for regular coordination meetings and comprehensive contingency planning, particularly with regard to disaster management, emergency response, fire incidents, adverse weather conditions, and other unforeseen situations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the DGP also reviewed security preparations for the upcoming Muharram observances and the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani. He directed officers to put in place the security arrangements, ensure effective crowd management, and maintain close coordination with all concerned agencies to facilitate the peaceful and smooth conduct of these important events.

The meeting concluded with the DGP directing all officers to remain fully prepared and committed for ensuring a smooth, safe, secure, and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP Armed J&K, ADGP CID, IGsP of PHQ Hqrs, Kashmir Zone, Jammu Zone, Railways, Traffic, CID J&K, all Range DIsG of Kashmir & Jammu Zones, DIsG of IRP Kashmir, CID Kashmir, Traffic Kashmir, Armed Jammu, Armed Kashmir, Security J&K, Railways J&K. Also present were all district SSsP of J&K including PDs, AIG (CT & Int) PHQ, SSsP of PCR Kashmir, Jammu, Traffic City Srinagar, Railways Kahsmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, Security Kashmir, CID SB Kashmir, CID CI Kashmir, APCR Srinagar, APCR Jammu, Telecom Kashmir, Traffic City Jammu, Traffic Rural Jammu, NHW, SO to IGP Kashmir, SP Cargo Srinagar and other senior officers.