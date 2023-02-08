DGP directs officers for befitting arrangements

All India Police Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 8: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today chaired a high level meeting in connection with 71st Bn Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at Police Headquarter, here today.

The championship is being hosted by J&K Police at Srinagar from March 11 to 21.

The meeting was attended by ADGPs including SJM Gillani, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGPs including Vikramjeet Singh and BS Tuti, DIGs Sarah Rizvi, Shakti Pathak, Javed Iqbal Matoo, Nisha Nathyal, DPT J&K along with others officers.

The DGP said that J&K Police has an appreciable record of organizing and managing different events and impressed upon officers to put in all the possible resources for the smooth conduct of the event. He directed the different committee heads constituted for the event to ensure best possible facilities with regard to arrival/reception of the teams, officials and guests.

The DGP directed that all arrangements must be put in place for the opening and closing of the competitions and participation of public, students and civil society members should be ensured. He also directed for arranging and providing all the allied facilities to the players/teams during the championship.

DGP said that hosting such an event is an honour for J&K Police and will be a learning experience for our sports persons of the UT. He emphasized making the competition a hassle free event by making befitting arrangements of hospitality.

Singh desired to have some well known national/international/UT sports personalities as guests of J&K Police during the event which he said would boost the morale of players.

He directed the officers to ensure that all the rules and guidelines must be followed strictly during the event.

SJM Gillani ADGP Armed J&K chairman of different committees constituted for the championship briefed the DGP regarding the arrangements and preparations.

About 25 men/women teams from all State and Union Territories Police Forces are expected to take part in the mega event. The event will be played at four different locations in Srinagar. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.