DGP directs for foolproof security on Milad

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 25: Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, today directed police officers to maintain heightened vigilance and put in place foolproof security arrangements at major religious sites, particularly Dargah Hazratbal, ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and other forthcoming events across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a security review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, Prabhat reviewed preparedness for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Friday following Eid Milad, Raksha Bandhan and other upcoming events, with officers directed to ensure adequate security coverage at shrines, mosques and other religious places where large gatherings are expected.

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The DGP laid special emphasis on Hazratbal and other prominent religious sites where nightlong prayers and large congregations are anticipated.

He directed officers to strengthen surveillance at sensitive and vulnerable locations and ensure effective deployment at strategic and high-footfall areas for timely response to any emerging situation.

The meeting also reviewed deployment strategies, crowd management and traffic regulation measures.

Prabhat directed officers to put in place effective traffic and route management plans around major religious places and along procession routes to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees.

The DGP further reviewed security arrangements for Raksha Bandhan and directed officers to make advance arrangements around markets and temples, besides enhancing security and surveillance at prominent religious places.

The meeting was attended by Spl DGP Coordination J&K, IGP Kashmir Zone, IGP Jammu Zone, all Range DIGs, district SSPs/Police District heads, SSP PCR Kashmir, AIG (Ct & Int) PHQ and other senior officers.

Prabhat stressed proactive policing, close coordination among field formations and advance preparedness to ensure the peaceful, safe and secure conduct of all forthcoming events across the Union Territory.