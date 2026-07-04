DGP Chairs UT-Wide Security Review Meeting On Ongoing Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR, Jul 4: Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat-IPS, chaired a Union Territory-wide security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security and logistical arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2026).

The participating officers presented a comprehensive review of the security arrangements, traffic management plan and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safe, secure and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Directing all agencies to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness, Shri Nalin Prabhat emphasised seamless inter-agency coordination and intensified area domination and night domination exercises, particularly along the National Highway, critical road corridors and Yatra routes. He also directed field formations to enhance surveillance and maintain a close watch on inimical elements across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent any attempt to disrupt peace.

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The DGP instructed officers to ensure strict verification of identity credentials and effective utilisation of the RFID-based tracking system for real-time monitoring of registered yatris. He further directed that issues relating to unregistered yatris be handled proactively and humanely in close coordination with the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, while ensuring that only duly registered pilgrims are permitted to undertake the Yatra in accordance with the prescribed protocols.

Reviewing disaster preparedness, the DGP directed all agencies to keep contingency plans and adequate resources in readiness to effectively respond to any weather-related disruptions by ensuring timely evacuation, shelter, medical assistance and other essential support. He also emphasised robust security and seamless assistance for both tourists and pilgrims across the Union Territory.

Stressing the importance of professionalism and public service, Shri Nalin Prabhat directed all officers to remain accessible, responsive and people-friendly, ensuring prompt assistance to every pilgrim whenever required.

Reiterating the commitment of the J&K Police and all sister agencies, the DGP expressed confidence that through coordinated efforts, unwavering vigilance and effective synergy among all stakeholders, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 will continue to be conducted safely, peacefully and successfully.

The meeting was joined by officers of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, Traffic Police, Railway Police, intelligence wings and other agencies including GOC 15 Corps, Spl. DG Coordination J&K, ADGP CID J&K, ADG CRPF J&K, IGP Kashmir Zone, IGP Jammu Zone, IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways J&K, IGP Traffic J&K, IGP CID J&K, IG BSF Kashmir, IG CRPF KOS, IG NHF ITBP, IG CRPF Srinagar, IG CRPF Jamu, IG BSF Jammu, Commissioner SB Jammu, GOC CIF (K) Shariefabad Srinagar, GOC CIF (V) Awantipora, GOC CIF (R) Rajouri, GOC CIF (D) Batote, All range DIsG of J&K, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIG SSB Jammu, DIG CISF Jammu, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG BSF Ftr Hqrs (K), DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG RPF Kashmir, DIG ITBP Srinagar, DIG ITBP Jammu, Addl. Commissioner SB Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSsP of J&K, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, Assistant Director SIB Srinagar, DD SIB Jammu and other officers.