DGP Chairs High-Level Security Review Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2026, Directs Intensified Anti-Terror Operations

Srinagar, Jun 23: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat on Monday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to assess preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2026 and review arrangements for other upcoming religious events across the Valley.

The meeting witnessed participation from senior officers of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Intelligence Agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police, including top commanders and security officials from Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

During the meeting, officers briefed the DGP on the security measures and logistical arrangements put in place to ensure the smooth, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the annual pilgrimage. The DGP also reviewed facilities being arranged for the safety, convenience and welfare of the Yatris.

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Emphasising the need for a robust security framework, Nalin Prabhat directed all security agencies to further strengthen the security grid at vulnerable locations, particularly along the twin Yatra routes and other sensitive areas. He instructed officers to revisit and reinforce security arrangements on the National Highway and railway infrastructure to prevent any security lapses.

The DGP stressed strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directed that daily briefings be conducted for all deployed personnel to maintain operational readiness and situational awareness. He also ordered awareness campaigns at Yatra camps to educate pilgrims about safety protocols through banners, posters and public information material highlighting important do’s and don’ts.

Underscoring the importance of vigilance, the DGP said there was no room for complacency in the security setup and called upon officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and preparedness during the pilgrimage.

Highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination, he directed security and intelligence agencies to ensure real-time sharing of information and work in close synergy to achieve desired security outcomes. He further instructed security forces to intensify anti-terror operations and take coordinated action against terrorists and their associates operating in the Valley.

The DGP also called for enhanced cordon and search operations around Yatra routes, National Highway stretches, railway stations and other strategically important locations to ensure a secure environment for pilgrims and the general public.

Reviewing the cyber and information security aspects, Nalin Prabhat directed officers to maintain strict surveillance on social media platforms and take prompt action against misinformation, fake narratives and rumour-mongering. He instructed that legal action be initiated against individuals found spreading false information or creating panic among the public.

The meeting also reviewed security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observances. The DGP directed officers to ensure robust security measures while maintaining close coordination with local Shia organisations for the smooth conduct of processions and religious gatherings.

He further instructed the concerned authorities to prepare comprehensive traffic management plans and publicise procession routes well in advance to minimise inconvenience to commuters and facilitate public awareness.

The meeting concluded with all participating agencies reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2026 and other major religious events across Jammu and Kashmir.