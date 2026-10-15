DGP calls for heightened vigilance across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today called for intensified patrolling, intelligence-based operations and better coordination among security agencies to strengthen security across the Union Territory.

A spokesperson said chairing an operational review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir in hybrid mode, Prabhat reviewed the security situation and police preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Senior officers briefed the DGP on security developments and measures being taken to strengthen intelligence gathering and maintain peace, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat stressed the need for "heightened vigilance" and better information sharing among district police, intelligence agencies and other security forces. He also called for focused operations based on actionable intelligence, increased patrolling and stronger area domination, the spokesperson said.

The DGP directed officers to strengthen security in border areas, monitor sensitive locations and use technology to improve surveillance and response. He also stressed the need to engage with local communities to build trust and obtain timely information to prevent infiltration and other security threats.

Prabhat called for effective use of the tenant verification application and updated digital records of tenants and their verification status, the spokesperson said.

He also directed senior officers to inspect police stations regularly to check official records, cleanliness and the living conditions of police personnel. The DGP stressed maintaining discipline, punctuality and professional conduct among police personnel, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat further directed traffic police to intensify action against traffic violations and ensure compliance with traffic rules to improve road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers from across Jammu and Kashmir, including range-level officers, district police chiefs and heads of specialised units, the spokesperson said.