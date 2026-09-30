DGCA prescribes new syllabus for gyroplane pilot licence

MUMBAI, Sep 29 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put in place a new Civil Aviation Requirement on 'Ground and Flying Training Syllabus for Issue of Pilot Licence for Gyroplanes', an official release said on Tuesday.

The CAR prescribes the ground and flying training syllabus for candidates seeking a DGCA pilot licence in the gyroplane category, it said.

A gyroplane, also known as a gyrocopter, is a type of rotorcraft that uses an unpowered, free-spinning top rotor for lift and anengine-driven propeller for forward thrust.

Advertisement

Their operational capabilities make them suitable for joyrides, air experience flights and aerial work activities such as agricultural spraying, banner towing, and surveillance and survey operations.

The promulgation of this CAR is an initial step towards facilitating the introduction and operationalisation of gyroplanes in India, the release said.

Further measures, including the establishment of training organisations and development of manufacturing and assembly capabilities, will support the growth of this emerging segment of civil aviation, it said. (PTI)