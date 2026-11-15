DG YSS unveils J&K U-17 girls cricket team colours ahead of National School Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Director General (DG), Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Jammu and Kashmir, Anuradha Gupta, today unveiled the official uniforms of the J&K U-17 girls cricket team at an impressive and colourful ceremony held at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, ahead of the announcement of fixtures for the 70th National School Games U-17 Girls Cricket Championship.

The unveiling ceremony was followed by a fixture announcement meeting at Kalika Dham, the official lodging centre for visiting contingents, where the technical committee of the organizers, in consultation with the representative of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), finalized the tournament schedule.

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The championship is among the four national-level events allotted to Jammu and Kashmir by SGFI for the current season.

Addressing the gathering, Anuradha Gupta highlighted the Department's outstanding performance in hosting national sporting events and expressed confidence that J&K would maintain its winning momentum.

She noted that J&K had already emerged champions in the Wushu and Taekwondo championships held earlier, and voiced hope that the Union Territory would clinch the title in the U-17 Girls Cricket Championship as well. The DG interacted warmly with the players, encouraging them to compete with discipline, determination and sporting spirit.

Gupta was accompanied by Joint Director, YSS Jammu, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; Additional Secretary and Deputy Director, YSS (Central), Tina Mahajan; Deputy Director, Planning, Megha Baogia; and Accounts Officer, Directorate, Vishesh Kapoor. Several District Youth Services and Sports Officers and conveners of various organizing committees were also present on the occasion.

Later, the technical committee of the organizers, along with the SGFI representative, announced the fixtures at a meeting of coaches and team managers, chaired by Joint Director YSS Jammu. Convener, Technical Committee, Rajesh Dhar, and convener, Control Room, Tarsem Singh, were also present.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Jammu from November 15 to 20.