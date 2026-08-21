Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Director General, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K, Anuradha Gupta, today inaugurated the Provincial-Level Inter-District Chess Championship at Sports Complex Wazir Bagh, Srinagar.

Organized by DYSSO Srinagar under the aegis of the Directorate of YSS J&K, the championship features boys and girls from all 10 districts of Kashmir division across different age groups.

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The inaugural ceremony commenced with an anti-drug pledge under the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan. Administering the oath, Gupta urged young participants to become ambassadors of health and wellness and spread awareness against substance abuse.

She described young girl athletes as "future champions of society", praising their intellect, focus and determination. She encouraged them to aim high and appreciated parents for supporting their daughters in sports.