DG Rural Sanitation reviews SBM(G) progress in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Aug 1: Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra today chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Kupwara to assess the progress of key Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) initiatives across the district.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Hakak, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat (ACP) Kupwara, Ab Rashid Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kupwara, Ab Rashid Ganaie, Block Development Officers (BDOs), Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, Consultants of the Directorate and other concerned officers.

Advertisement

The review focused on the status of rural sanitation assets, door-to-door waste collection services, tendering of sanitation infrastructure, operation and maintenance of existing assets, and other SBM(G)-related works being implemented across the district.

During the meeting, the Director General conducted a block-wise review of ongoing projects and directed all Block Development Officers to accelerate the pace of implementation.

She emphasized that Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) should remain a priority and instructed the officers to ensure timely execution of all sanctioned works.

Stressing the importance of efficient service delivery, the Director General Rural Sanitation called for the time-bound completion of all ongoing sanitation projects and directed the Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara, to closely monitor progress and ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timelines.

She also underscored the need for strengthening door-to-door waste collection services and ensuring that sanitation assets like Plastic Waste Management Units, Segregation Sheds and other allied assets are made fully functional for the benefit of rural communities.

Anoo Malhotra reiterated that effective planning, regular monitoring, and coordinated efforts at the block level are essential to achieving the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and maintaining sustainable rural sanitation across the district.