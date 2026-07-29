DG Rural Sanitation calls for Mission-Mode execution of SBM (G) initiatives across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the implementation and progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) across all districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Rural Sanitation, Jammu / Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Hakak, Accounts Officer of the Directorate Ajay Singh, Assistant Commissioners Panchayat (ACPs) of all the districts, other officers and consultants of the Directorate.

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During the meeting, the Director General conducted a detailed review of the expenditure status under SBM(G), emphasizing the need for timely and effective utilization of available funds to achieve intended outcomes. Districts were directed to closely monitor financial progress and ensure that resources are utilized efficiently for priority interventions.

The progress of spillover works was also reviewed, with instructions to expedite the completion of all pending projects within the prescribed timelines. The Director General stressed that delayed works should be closely monitored to ensure early completion without compromising quality.

A detailed assessment of the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) was undertaken, focusing on the status of tendering and implementation of approved works. Districts were instructed to fast-track pending tendering processes and ensure timely execution of infrastructure and sanitation projects to strengthen rural sanitation systems.

The meeting also reviewed the District Sanitation Plans, highlighting district-specific interventions aimed at improving solid and liquid waste management, strengthening community participation, and enhancing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

The Director General directed the districts to intensify field-level monitoring, strengthen documentation, improve service delivery, and ensure greater community participation to enhance overall performance in the national survey.

The Model Verification Status of villages and the functionality status of sanitation assets, including Solid and Liquid Waste Management infrastructure and Community Sanitary Complexes, were also reviewed.

The Director General directed district officials to undertake regular inspections and ensure that all sanitation assets remain fully functional, properly maintained, and effectively utilized by rural communities.

The meeting further reviewed the progress made in the identification and verification of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) across rural areas as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2026. Districts were instructed to complete the identification process at the earliest and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules through appropriate monitoring and institutional engagement.

The Director General further underscored the importance of convergence among stakeholders, effective utilization of available resources, and continuous public engagement to sustain the gains achieved under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and further improve the quality of life in rural Jammu & Kashmir.