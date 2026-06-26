DG IMPARD reviews developmental works under VVP at Kandral Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 25: Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Rehana Batool, today visited Village Kandral in Block Ramgarh, District Samba, under the Vibrant Village Programme (Phase-II) to review the progress of developmental works and take stock of the implementation of various government initiatives in the border village.

During the visit, the Director General undertook an on-the-spot inspection of ongoing developmental projects and interacted extensively with local residents to obtain first-hand feedback on public service delivery and the impact of flagship government schemes. She gave a patient hearing to the grievances projected by the villagers and also accorded approval in principle to the proposals of developmental works already prepared by the Nodal Officer of the village, BDO Vijaypur.

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Emphasising that development must be people-centric and need-based, Rehana Batool directed all the sectoral officers to draw up a comprehensive development plan in close coordination with the local inhabitants so that community aspirations are duly reflected in every intervention. She underscored the need to leave no stone unturned in ensuring timely execution of projects and stressed effective inter-departmental convergence to accelerate the pace of development. She observed that every government scheme should find meaningful expression on the ground so as to transform the border settlement into a truly vibrant village equipped with modern infrastructure and essential civic amenities.

While inspecting the departmental stalls, Rehana Batool commended the sincere efforts of the participating departments for creating awareness about various government welfare schemes through informative displays, dissemination of information and provision of on-the-spot public services. She appreciated the outreach initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between the administration and the people and ensuring last-mile delivery of government services.

Reaffirming the Government's unwavering commitment to the socio-economic advancement of border communities, the Director General stated that all initiatives under the Vibrant Village Programme would be implemented in mission mode, with special emphasis on strengthening infrastructure, improving essential services, generating sustainable livelihood opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life of the people residing in border areas.