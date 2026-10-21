DG FCS&CA Jammu Promotes 64 Officials

JAMMU, Oct 21: The Director General FCS&CA Jammu Rajesh Kumar Shavan has granted promotions to 64 employees at various levels on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which met on Monday last.

The meeting of DPC, comprising Special Secretary to Government, Joint Director (Adm), Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director (F&R) and Deputy Director (Supplies) was chaired by the DG.

The promotion has been granted to 09 Tehsil Supply Officer, 01 Storekeeper, 04 Senior Assistants, 15 Junior Assistants, 25 Salesmen and 10 MTS.