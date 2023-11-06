DG CRPF reviews security situation in Srinagar

Briefed about challenges, successes

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 5 : Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen today reviewed the security situation in Srinagar city with top officials of the para-military force.

Thaosen visited several areas of Srinagar and was briefed by senior officers of the paramilitary force and Jammu and Kashmir Police about the current security scenario in the city.

He was given a detailed presentation on the situation in Srinagar city where CRPF is deployed for maintaining law and order and for counter-insurgency operations.

The DG was briefed about the challenges faced by the force and successes it has made while countering insurgency and maintaining law and order. He was told that there is complete synergy between the CRPF and other forces operating in Kashmir.

The top cop was also given details about the programmes conducted by the para-military force to engage Kashmiri youth in various activities so that they don’t fall prey to the evil designs of the enemy.

Thaosen lauded the unwavering commitment of the force who are working for maintaining law and order and peace along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The official directed his force personnel to be friendly with the local population and give them a helping hand so as to win their hearts and minds. He told them that they should ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public while performing their duties.

The DG also visited a CRPF camp at Eidgah and interacted with troops on various operations and administration issues. It may be mentioned here that in Eidgah last week militants shot at and critically injured a police Inspector while he was playing cricket in Eidgah cricket ground.

The DG CRPF is on a three-day visit to Kashmir where the force has a large presence for maintaining law and order, fighting insurgency and providing guard duties.

He yesterday chaired a joint review meeting with the Director General of Police, R. R Swain at PCR Srinagar.