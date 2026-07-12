Amarnath Yatra | CISF DG Stresses High Vigilance During Pahalgam Security Review

Srinagar, Jul 12: The Director General of the CISF, Praveer Ranjan, reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and directed personnel to maintain the highest level of operational readiness, vigilance, and seamless coordination to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Officials said the DG on Saturday conducted a comprehensive assessment of the security grid, reviewing deployment plans, access control measures, surveillance and communication systems, medical support, and coordination among CAPFs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the civil administration, and other stakeholders.

The DG appreciated the professionalism and dedication of CISF personnel and instructed all ranks to adhere strictly to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and remain alert throughout the Yatra.

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A spokesperson of the force said DG CISF, along with Sudhir Kumar, ADG (North) CISF, and DIG North Zone 2, visited Nunwan base camp, Pahalgam, and reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Yatra.

During the visit, the DG CISF inspected key security deployment locations at the Nunwan base camp, including check posts, the communication center, CRPF deployment points, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Quick Action Teams (QATs), the CCTV control room, the Joint Police Control Room (JPCR), and logistics arrangements.

Special emphasis was laid on anti-sabotage measures, area domination, crowd management, route security, and preparedness to respond swiftly to any contingency, the spokesman said.

He also visited Jawan barracks and pilgrim camps, met health workers and woman personnel, and motivated them.

The DG CISF also chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the overall preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra. The meeting was attended by ADGP (North) CISF Sudhir Kumar; Inspector General, Kashmir Operations Sector (KOS) CISF Vineet Brijlal; Inspector General CRPF Gyanendra Kumar Verma; Inspector General ITBP Akun Sabharwal; DIG, North Zone-2 CISF M.K. Yadav; Deputy Inspector General CRPF Ashish Bharti; Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Amod Nagpure; along with other senior officers from the CISF, CRPF, ITBP, J&K Police, and the civil administration.

DG CISF appreciated the professionalism and dedication displayed by the personnel and stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of operational readiness, vigilance, and seamless interagency coordination throughout the Yatra.

He further directed all ranks to adhere strictly to SOPs, remain alert at all times, and ensure safety, security, and convenience of pilgrims.

DG CISF commended personnel's commitment and conveyed his confidence that the forces would continue to discharge their responsibilities with utmost professionalism, ensuring the smooth, safe, and incident-free conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

More than 2 lakh devotees had 'darshan' at the holy Amarnath Cave shrine since the start of the pilgrimage on July 3.