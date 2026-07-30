DF&SS workers protest, flay selective approach by certain parties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The workers of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena (DF&SS) here today took out a protest rally under the leadership of their president, Ashok Gupta and flayed the selective approach by certain political parties and organizations on the issue of paper leak across the country.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said that if there is a demand for resignation of Education Ministers of Punjab and Karnataka over the alleged paper leaks in their respective States, then the same standard of accountability should be applied there as was done for the Union Education Minister who resigned in the wake of similar issue.

Advertisement

He condemned the Kerala government for filing cases against 5,000 youth and students who protested against the issue of paper leak.

The DF&SS leader claimed that the recent protest organized by the CJP at Jantar Mantar was backed by foreign funding and demanded a thorough investigation into the sources of financial support of such protests.

Those who were present on the occasion were Abhishek, Bittu, Ganesh, Bantu, Prem, Kalu, Rampal, Naresh, Ram and others.