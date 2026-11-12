DFA announces new president, office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) announced significant changes in its organisational structure, in a meeting held here today.

The new changes were made with the objective of strengthening the association, ensuring better representation of dairy farmers and addressing the growing challenges faced by the dairy farming community across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The newly constituted team included, Dilawar Singh as the president, Kulbushan Khajuria as working chairman, Shubam Choudhary as general secretary, Dalip Singh Chib as province president, Rakesh Choudhary (Rocky) as urban president and Balwinder Singh as rural president.

The organisational changes were announced in the esteemed presence of Association Chairman Ajeet Choudhary, along with senior members S K Sharma, Dr. Ashwani Jojra, Satpal Choudhary, Sukhdev, Kashmir Singh, Surjeet Singh and Pitamber Langeh, whose guidance and valuable contributions continue to strengthen the association.

The programme was also graced by the presence of distinguished chief guests, including RS Pura MLA Dr. Narinder Singh Raina, Border MLA Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat, former minister RS Chib and former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa.

The newly appointed leadership expressed its commitment to working with unity, transparency and dedication to safeguard the interests of dairy farmers and strengthen the dairy industry throughout the Union Territory.