Devyani, Sahil release devotional album ‘Aaj Meri Maa Nay Auna Ae’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Nagrota MLA, Devyani Singh Rana and J&K UT BJP co-convenor, Sanskriti Art and Culture Cell and and MD Maa Bawe Wali Records, Sahil Mahajan released the Album ``Aaj Meri Maa Nay Auna Ae''in presence of Gara Ram writer and social activist Rajiv.

Programme was organized by social activist Anika Gupta.

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The song "Aaj Meri Maa Nay Auna Hai" has been sung by Manmeet Kour, lyrics written by Anika and music was composed by Rakesh Anand. The video has been prepared by K K Malhotra Films under Assistant Director, Danish Mir. The Album has been released on YouTube Channel "Maa Bawe Wali Records " simultaneously.

Sahil Mahajan appreciated the BJP Sanskriti Art & Culture Cell J&K for encouraging the young talent. He said that we as a societal family must make endeavour to support and nurture young talent which will bring laurels to whole Jammu & Kashmir.

Devyani Rana lauded the young talent of J&K in bringing out melodious devotional album. She said that "Meri Bawe Wali Maa" is revered by one and all in the whole region. She praised the whole production team, especially the singer, Makhan Singh for their efforts in making the release of the album. She said that new opportunities are being opened up everywhere today for the innovative mind setup. She said that "Bharat Bhoomi" has a vast and rich cultural heritage and these devotees of fine arts ensure that the mind of our creative youth is directed towards nurturing their skills with positive mind setup.

Devyani Rana complimented and wished all the success for the young artists for their new devotional video song and said that the BJP supports every upcoming artist of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahil Mahajan said that the Cell is always there to support anyone committed to bring out the potential in the young generation and to boost their morale and provide help, if needed.