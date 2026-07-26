Devyani Rana launches “Nagrota Bamboo Kavach Abhiyaan”

Pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: As the nation prepares to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Bamboo plantation drive was launched under the guidance of Devyani Rana, MLA Nagrota, in Dansal block of the Nagrota constituency, marking the commencement of the Nagrota Bamboo Kavach Abhiyaan, a long-term environmental initiative that harnesses the soil-binding strength and ecological benefits of bamboo to mitigate landslide risks, stabilise vulnerable slopes and enhance ecological resilience.

Advertisement

The initiative derives its name from the concept of bamboo serving as a natural kavach, or protective shield, safeguarding fragile landscapes through sustainable, nature-based solutions. Envisioned as a long-term programme, the Nagrota Bamboo Kavach Abhiyaan aims to strengthen the constituency’s resilience to landslides and extreme weather events while promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Devyani Rana said, “as the nation prepares to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bow our heads in gratitude to the brave soldiers whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering devotion safeguarded our nation’s sovereignty. The most meaningful tribute we can offer is to strengthen the India they defend by building resilient communities, protecting our environment and leaving behind a legacy of sustainable development. Every bamboo sapling planted today stands as a symbol of gratitude, resilience and hope which will serve our communities for decades to come.”

She observed that the initiative reflects a commitment to addressing environmental challenges through practical, nature-based solutions that not only protect fragile ecosystems but also contribute to the safety and well-being of local communities. By strengthening vulnerable slopes and improving ecological stability, bamboo plantation can play a meaningful role in reducing disaster risks while enhancing the region’s environmental resilience.

Devyani Rana expressed profound gratitude to the valorous Indian Army, whose unwavering commitment extends far beyond the defence of the nation’s frontiers. Through Operation Sadbhavana, the Army has made an enduring contribution to the social and economic development of Jammu and Kashmir by supporting education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth empowerment and community welfare initiatives.